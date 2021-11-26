Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $5.72 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $15,045.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.72 or 0.00010523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00098757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.03 or 0.07431722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.95 or 1.00036746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,519 coins and its circulating supply is 653,905 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.