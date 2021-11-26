VAULT (VAULT) One Day Volume Tops $1,056.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, VAULT has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1,056.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00010504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00079885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.01 or 0.07504804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,155.31 or 0.99443171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,158 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars.

