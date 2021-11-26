Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.47. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 81,391 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

