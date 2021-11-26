Vectorspace AI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $286.33 million and $1.99 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $8.13 or 0.00014964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.58 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001371 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.86 or 0.01251677 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,228,520 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

