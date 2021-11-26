Velo (VELO) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Velo has a total market capitalization of $69.58 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velo has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

