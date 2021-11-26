Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Velodyne Lidar worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 1,024,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

