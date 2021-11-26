Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.55

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2283914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.