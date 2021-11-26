Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.24.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

