Venus Market Capitalization Tops $240.85 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Venus has a total market cap of $240.85 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.89 or 0.00038884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.79 or 0.99278318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00634831 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,532,007 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.