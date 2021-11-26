VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0412 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,155.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,575.04 or 0.98556336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00623640 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003466 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,343,948 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

