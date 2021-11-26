Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 283,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,699,629. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

