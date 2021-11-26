Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Vertiv worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

