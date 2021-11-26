Viacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,716.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 17% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $27,716.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.00364519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

