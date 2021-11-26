ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.80

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 39495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 83.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

