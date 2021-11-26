Vicus Capital Acquires 31,365 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.17. The stock had a trading volume of 289,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

