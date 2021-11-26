Vicus Capital Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 424,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 437,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

