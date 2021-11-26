Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,930. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

