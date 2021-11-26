Vicus Capital Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.