Vicus Capital Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,161 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 150,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

