Vicus Capital Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,639. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

