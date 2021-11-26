Vicus Capital Purchases 5,940 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. 2,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

