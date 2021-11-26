Vid (VI) Market Cap Hits $2.75 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vid Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

