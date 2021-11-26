VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $62.78 million and approximately $120,714.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,549,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

