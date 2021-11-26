Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Hits $375,719.44

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $375,719.44 and approximately $761.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001113 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

