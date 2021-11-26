VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Hits $6.75 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

