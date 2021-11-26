VIG Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $882,148.81 and $187.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

