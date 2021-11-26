VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.98 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $292,136.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064663 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

