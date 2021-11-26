Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $32.02

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $35.43. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 18,167 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,533 shares of company stock worth $3,266,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

