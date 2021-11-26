VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Acquires $21,880.38 in Stock

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $21,880.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,633. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VirnetX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VirnetX by 91.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VirnetX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.