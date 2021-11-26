VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Acquires $21,880.38 in Stock

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $21,880.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:VHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,633. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.52.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.