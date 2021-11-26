Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 473.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Virtuoso Acquisition worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,270,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,547,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOSO opened at $14.51 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

