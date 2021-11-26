Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $227,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.37 and its 200-day moving average is $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.