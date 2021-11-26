Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Vishay Precision Group worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $36.57 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $498.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VPG. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.