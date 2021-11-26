VITE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.14 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $52.76 million and $12.14 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062521 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000135 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,634,488 coins and its circulating supply is 495,063,378 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.