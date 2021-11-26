Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $8.50. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 5,444 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

