Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $21,831,027.30 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

Shares of VG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vonage by 48.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vonage by 641.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

