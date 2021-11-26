Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VG. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.
Shares of VG stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
