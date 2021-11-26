Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VG. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.