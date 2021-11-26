Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.93

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 30652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

