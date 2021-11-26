Vontier’s (VNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Argus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 33,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.