Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $4.03 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $33.30 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00007403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00236033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

