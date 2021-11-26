VPC Impact Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,318% compared to the average daily volume of 176 put options.

VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

