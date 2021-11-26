Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

VMC opened at $201.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock worth $20,058,867. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

