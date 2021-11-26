Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VMC stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.94. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
