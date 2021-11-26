Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.94. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.