W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 4.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.62. 9,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,036. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

