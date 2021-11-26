WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Reaches $184,596.36

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 83.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 87.6% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $184,596.36 and approximately $23.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

