Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,075.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $2,075.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.78 or 0.00773949 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,337,013 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.