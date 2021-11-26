Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Holdings Raised by Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,437 shares during the quarter. Waldencast Acquisition accounts for about 12.5% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

