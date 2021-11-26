Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.85

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.85 and last traded at $146.80, with a volume of 121909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

