Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.85

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.85 and last traded at $146.80, with a volume of 121909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.34.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85.
In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
