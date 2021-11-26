Walter S. Scott Acquires 1,867 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 919,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

