Waltonchain Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001775 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $75.03 million and $8.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.74 or 0.07523006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00086349 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00132002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,950,368 coins and its circulating supply is 78,229,336 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

