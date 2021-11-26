Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.90

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $172.51 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00199048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00738344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00076140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,644,950 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

